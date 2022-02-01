Outdoor mask mandate to be extended 10 days

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's outdoor COVID face mask mandate is to be extended for another 10 days and discotheques will remain shut, the cabinet decided Monday according to government sources.

Boosting the post-COVID economy recovery is a government priority, and also for newly re-elected president Sergio Mattarella, Premier Mario Draghi said, ANSA reports.

Voicing satisfaction that GDP rose 6.5% last year, the highest gain since 1976, Draghi said it was due to support for the economy and the success of the vaccine rollout.

He added that cabinet would meet again on Wednesday to review 45 targets in the EU-funded post COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), worth a total of over 24 billion euros.