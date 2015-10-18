Output of oil products increase in Turkmenistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The oil production in Turkmenistan has increased by 6.7 percent in Jan.-Sept. 2015, compared to the same period of 2014, said the message from the country's Ministry of Oil and Gas Industry and Mineral Resources.

The gasoline production has increased by one percent, kerosene - 0.2 percent, oil bitumen - 22.9 percent, polypropylene - 0.1 percent in the first nine months of 2015, compared to the same period of 2014.

Turkmenistan plans to increase the capacity of the oil refining industry to 20 million tons of oil by 2020, 22 million tons - by 2025 and 30 million tons - by 2030.

Currently, the country produces over 10 million tons of oil per year and the major part of this oil is refined at local enterprises, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.