Over 1,000,000 COVID-19 cases detected in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 4,952, with the total of 1,005,000 infections, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth has not exceeded 0.5% for 18 days, TASS reports.





The lowest daily growth rates over the past 24 hours were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), in Moscow, the Moscow and Smolensk Regions, in Sevastopol (0.2% each), in Chechnya, the Tyva Republic, the Kamchatka Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Tula and Bryansk Regions (0.3% each).

For instance, 625 new cases were detected in Moscow, 189 - in St. Petersburg, 158 cases - in the Moscow Region, 147 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 145 new cases were detected in the Rostov Region.

In all, currently 166,417 COVID-19 patients continue treatment in Russia.