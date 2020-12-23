EN
    09:12, 23 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Over 1,000 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hours

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,083 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 262 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    A whooping number of patients – 241 – have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region. 156 people have beat the novel coronavirus in Kostanay region. Pavlodar region has reported 138 COVID-19 recoveries. Akmola region and Zhambyl region have also posted three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries – 127 and 123, respectively.

    76 people have made full recoveries in Almaty city, 67 – in Nur-Sultan city, 41 – in West Kazakhstan region, 38 – in Karaganda region, 20 – in North Kazakhstan, 17 – in Almaty region, 15 – in Turkestan region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Aktobe region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

    Since the onset of the pandemic 133,510 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.


