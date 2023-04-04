EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:15, 04 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 1,000 children remain out of education in Kyrgyzstan

    None
    Photo: en.kabar.kg
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - More than 1,000 children remain unenrolled in the educational process in Kyrgyzstan,chief specialist of the School Education Policy and Book Publishing Department of the Ministry of Education and Science Gulshan Abdyldaeva told today during a briefing in Bishkek, Kazinform cites Kabar.

    According to her data, 2,118 children did not attend school this academic year for a number of reasons.

    «Some children could not get into schools for health reasons, some for family reasons, religious or lack of documents. We carried out a lot of work together with local akimats, commissions for children, and we managed to return 1,114 children to schools,» said Abdyldaeva.


    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Education World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!