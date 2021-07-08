Over 1,000 COVID-19 patients treated at infectious facilities in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 340 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Almaty city in the past day. Of 340, 293 COVID-19 patients had symptoms of the novel coronavirus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city public health department said in a statement that 111 people have been released from hospitals after making full recoveries from COVID-19. 186 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

1,194 COVID-19 patients are staying at the local infectious facilities, while 14 patients are on life support.

Recall that in the past day Kazakhstan has added 2,800 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 340 fresh infections in Almaty city.

548,265 people have so far been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in the city. 14,066 people have been vaccinated in the past day alone. 88,368 of those vaccinated are aged 60 or more.