Over 1,000 given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Almaty over past day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,073 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,513 – both jabs in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 506 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 480 symptomatic and 26 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city in the past 24 hours. 65 people have been discharged from and 162 admitted to the city’s hospitals over the past day.

In total, 2,775 Almaty citizens, including 109 kids, receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 266 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, 43 - on artificial lung ventilation, 116 - on non-invasive ventilation, and 87 - on high flow oxygen devices.

As of today, 5,718 COVID-19 patients, including 5,572 with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 146 with asymptomatic COVID-19, are under home observation in Almaty.

As of September 20, the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 928,946 people and both jabs to 820,220 in the city.

Of the total people vaccinated, 116,677 are persons over 60 years old.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.