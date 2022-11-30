Over 1,000 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,020 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia in Kazakhstan as of November 30, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

Of them, 882 tested positive for the coronavirus. 138 people are getting treatment for the COVID-like pneumonia. 165 patients are in hospitals, and 855 are at home care.

The condition of six COVID patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.