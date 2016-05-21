Over 1,000 Nokia employees to be fired, company confirms

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Nokia Corporation, a Finnish multinational communications and information technology company, has confirmed the firing of over 1,000 employees.

The 1,032 layoffs will be carried out in the company's home market of Finland and will affect all business units, support functions and locations, excluding technologies, Nokia said in a Friday release.

"The majority of the reductions will be pursued during the summer, and a smaller proportion by the end of the year," the telecommunications giant said.

The company will provide support to the affected individuals through the "Bridge" program that will aim to find an appropriate form of assistance for each person.

In April, Nokia said it would lay off up to 1,300 people in Finland, Sputniknews.com reports.