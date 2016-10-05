EN
    08:37, 05 October 2016

    Over 1,000 people evacuated from Eastern Cuba due to Hurricane Matthew

    MEXICO. KAZINFORM - The Cuban authorities evacuated over 1,000 foreign tourists from the eastern region of the country to minimize possible negative effects of approaching hurricane Mathew, the local media reported.

    As much as 1,200 foreign tourists, mostly coming from the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy and Argentina, were relocated on Tuesday from the eastern region to the resort of Jardines del Rey in the central region of the country, according to the Prensa Latina news agency.

    Earlier reports emerged on Tuesday that a large-scale evacuation started in Cuba as the hurricane Matthew was approaching the southern part of Cuba's eastern region. Up to 316,000 people were evacuated from Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Las Tunas provinces. Hurricane Matthew made landfall on Haiti's west coast on Tuesday morning as a Category 4 storm, meaning it had sustained winds of 130 to 156 miles per hour (209 to 251 kilometers per hour).

    Source: Sputnik

