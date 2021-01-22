EN
    09:15, 22 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 1,000 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,076 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 157,597, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, - 198. North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions added 146 and 133 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively. 118 COVID-19 patients beat the virus in Pavlodar region. 107 people were released from hospitals after recovering in Almaty city.

    76 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Akmola region, 63 – in Atyrau region, 60 – in Kostanay region, 55 – in Karaganda region, 39 – in Almaty region, 36 – in West Kazakhstan region, 20 – in Turkestan region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in Kyzylorda region, and 4 – in Aktobe region.


