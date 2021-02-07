Over 1,000 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,021 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, down 200 from previous day, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, the highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection was recorded in Akmola and Pavlodar region – 247 and 224, respectively.

Two more areas also reported three-digit number of recoveries. They are Almaty region with 142 COVID-19 recoveries and Almaty city with 110 COVID-19 recoveries.

89 patients recovered in Atyrau region, 65 – in Nur-Sultan city, 53 – in Karaganda region, 33 – in North Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Kostanay region, 24 – in East Kazakhstan region, 6 – in West Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan has climbed to 175,901 since the start of the pandemic.