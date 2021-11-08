EN
    09:13, 08 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 1,000 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,080 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, pushing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 901,843 countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    East Kazakhstan region posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 263. COVID-19 recoveries climbed to the second highest number 134 in Akmola region. Coming in third is Karaganda region with 131 COVID-19 recoveries.

    Almaty city and Mangistau region reported 114 and 110 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

    79 patients made full recoveries in North Kazakhstan region, 67 – in Almaty region, 61 – in Nur-Sultan city, 54 – in Turkestan region, 34 – in Pavlodar region, 16 – in Kyzylorda region, 10 – in Shymkent city, and 7 – in Atyrau region.


