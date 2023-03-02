Over 1,000 to get nonrefundable grants worth KZT 1.4 bln in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Governor of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhgitov held a meeting on the development of employment and social maintenance measures and long-range plans, Kazinform reports.

«The region plans to employ some 54,000 people this year as part of the national entrepreneurship development plan,» head of the regional employment coordination and social programs department Yerkin Kelesov said. 13.7 billion tenge will be channeled to have the project developed.

Since the beginning of 2023, some 5,782 found jobs which is 10.7% of the plan.

He added the new regional employment roadmap targets to help 67,968 obtain employment. Since a nonrefundable grant is one of the most efficient employment measures, 1,054 people from socially vulnerable groups will get nonrefundable grants worth 1.4 billion tenge this year. Besides, 347 people will receive small loans up to 1.7 billion tenge from the republican budget.

Following the meeting the governor assigned to finish the development of the digital family card by March 22 highlighting its importance in the settlement of social issues.