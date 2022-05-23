EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:17, 23 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 1,01 million Kazakhstanis fully immunized with Pfizer

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1,01 million people in Kazakhstan have been fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    1,137,725 people in Kazakhstan got vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, including 845,138 teenagers, 39,370 pregnant women and 140,120 nursing mothers.

    The second dose was administered to 1,016,128 people in Kazakhstan, including 793,924 teenagers, 35,221 expectant mothers and 128,691 nursing mothers.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented six new cases of the coronavirus infection. In addition, five people fully recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!