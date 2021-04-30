Over 1.1 Kazakhstan vaccinated against COVID-19 – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi revealed how many Kazakhstanis had been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Tsoi stressed that the entire world had come to realize that vaccination is the only way to get back to normal and life without quarantine.

«To date 1,184,124 Kazakhstanis have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first component of the vaccine. The second component has been administered to 239,965 people,» he said Friday.

In order to offer vaccination to maximum number of Kazakhstanis appropriate measures have been taken.

«Over 1,000 vaccination centers are functioning countrywide. Some 11,000 medical workers are involved in the nationwide vaccination campaign. Vaccination is the key to stabilizing the epidemiological situation in the country,» Alexei Tsoi stressed.