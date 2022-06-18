Over 1,1 Kazakhstanis got fully vaccinated with Pfizer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare has announced updated data on the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of June 18, 2022, 9,518,293 people got their 1 st COVID-19 shot, and 9,297,204 got the second dose of the vaccines.

1,212,587 people got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,107,963 received their second Pfizer shot.

Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are: teenagers – 864,200, pregnant women – 40,979, and breastfeeding women – 144,500.

826,156 teenagers, 37,184 pregnant women and 134,652 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.

Earlier, Kazinform reported about 185 Kazakhstanis still getting treatment for the COVID-19.