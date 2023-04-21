Over 1,100 buildings in Almaty stand near faultlines
In his words, up to 200-300 quakes occur within a 90-kilometer radius of Almaty annually, and 50-100 tremors hit in the immediate vicinity - less than 30 kilometers. 44 earthquakes have been
registered since the beginning of 2023.
Amrin reminded that in 2017-2018, the Kazakh Scientific-Research and Design Institute of Construction and Architecture detected 3,087 non-earthquake-proof buildings in Almaty, 2,339 of which are multi-apartment residential buildings and 1,400 are social facilities. 1,116 buildings are located along the fault lines. Of them, 754 are earthquake-proof buildings and 362 are non-earthquake-proof ones.
According to the Deputy Mayor, a new seismic audit will be carried out in the city in H2 2023 which will enable to check 16,700 buildings.
Following the audit, a new risk map will be prepared, which will let reflect most dangerous and secure buildings of the city. A new action plan on earthquake risk management, prevention of earthquake consequences, and seismic strengthening of buildings will be adopted as well.