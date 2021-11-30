Over 1,100 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,137 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Kostanay region – 178. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 170 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Nur-Sultan city has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 151.

123 patients made full recoveries in Karaganda region, 116 – in North Kazakhstan region, 110 – in West Kazakhstan region, 68 – in Almaty city, 67 – in Akmola region, 50 – in East Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Turkestan region, 27 – in Aktobe region, 21 – in Kyzylorda region, 16 – in Atyrau region, 7 – in Zhambyl region, and 4 – in Shymkent city.

Nationwide, 935,950 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.