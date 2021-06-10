EN
    08:44, 10 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 1,140 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,144 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 222 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 160 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 126.

    89 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 69 – in Atyrau region, 64 – in Almaty region, 58 – in Shymkent city, 48 – in Akmola region, 45 – in Mangistau region, 41 – in Pavlodar region, 35 – in Kostanay region, 32 – in Zhambyl region, 30 – in Aktobe region, 19 – in Turkestan region, 17 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 10 – in Kyzylorda region.

    In total, Kazakhstan has registered 397,976 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.


