Over 1.2 voters to cast votes in direct elections of rural akims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,209,817 voters are expected to cast their votes at the first-ever direct elections of rural akims which kicked off in Kazakhstan earlier this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The elections of rural akims are underway at 1,847 polling stations in 14 regions of Kazakhstan.

The direct elections of rural akims started across Kazakhstan at 7:00 am Nur-Sultan time today.

Akims of 730 rural settlements will be elected directly within the framework of the ongoing elections. 2,297 candidates have been registered at 730 election districts, according to the data of the regional election commissions.

Of 2,297, 1,419 are self-nominated candidates, while 878 candidates have been nominated by six political parties registered with the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Of 2,297, 1,839 are male candidates and 458 are female candidates.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan» on May 25, 2021.