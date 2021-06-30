Over 1,200 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,223 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

423 people were released from coronavirus treatment in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 181 COVID-19 recoveries. 81 patients beat the novel coronavirus in the East Kazakhstan region.

77 people made full recoveries in Pavlodar region, 74 – in Almaty city, 58 - in Shymkent city, 53 – in Almaty region, 45 – in West Kazakhstan region, 37 – in Mangistau region, 36 – in North Kazakhstan region, 33 - Aktobe region, 29 – in Kostanay region, 26 – in Akmola region, 22 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in Turkestan region, 18 – in Kyzylorda region, and 12 – in Atyrau region.

In total, 395,262 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the start of the pandemic.