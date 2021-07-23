Over 1,200 COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,258 COVID patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of July 23, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 21,096 patients are staying at hospitals, while 50,125 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,258 patients are in critical condition, 274 are in extremely severe condition and 166 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 6,119 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 516,117 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 441,437 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus countrywide.