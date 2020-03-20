Over 1,200 Kazakh nationals willing to return homeland – Foreign Office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 1,200 Kazakh nationals are willing to return homeland from abroad, Kazinform quotes Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Healthcare Aibek Smadyarov as saying.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a crisis headquarters which coordinates the work of all operational headquarters in foreign organizations of Kazakhstan. There are as many as 295,000 Kazakhstanis in 73 countries of the world,» Smadyarov said at a briefing.

In his words, the lists of the Kazakh citizens staying abroad are updated every hour.

«Our headquarters functioning in the Kazakhstani embassies provide all required instructions and information to our nationals on the possibilities of returning homeland. Most of them are those who live permanently abroad, work or study there and they do not intend to come back,» he noted and added that 1,285 Kazakh nationals in 23 countries of the world would like to return to Kazakhstan.



