Over 1,200 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus infection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of May 5, thirty four people have recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported citing coronavirus2020.kz.

To date 1207 coronavirus infected patients have recovered including:





304 in Nur-Sultan,





210 in Almaty city,





54 in Shymkent,





79 in Akmola region,





28 in Aktobe region,





30 in Almaty region,





76 in Atyrau region,





8 in East Kazakhstan region,





51 in Zhambyl region,





37 in West Kazakhstan region,





79 in Karaganda region,





11 in Kostanay region,





140 in Kyzylorda region,





9 in Mangistau region,





12 in Pavlodar region,





27 in North Kazakhstan region,





52 in Turkestan region.