    11:13, 05 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 1,200 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,248 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan – 596. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 270 COVID-19 recoveries. Atyrau region is ranked third with 131 people who beat novel coronavirus.

    77 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 37 – in Almaty region, 28 – in Shymkent city, 27 – in Kyzylorda region, 23 – in North Kazakhstan region, 20 – in West Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Akmola region, 12 – in Pavlodar region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Kostanay region, and 4 – in Turkestan region.

    Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 402,121 since the onset of the pandemic.


