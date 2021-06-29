EN
    09:12, 29 June 2021

    Over 1,200 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,262 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 313. Coming in second is Almaty city with 147 COVID-19 recoveries. Karaganda region is ranked third with 130 people who beat novel coronavirus.

    115 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 105 – in Pavlodar region, 84 – in West Kazakhstan region, 71 – in Zhambyl region, 57 – in East Kazakhstan region, 45 – in Kostanay region, 43 – Almaty city, 42 – in North Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Aktobe region, 28 – in Akmola region, 23 – in Kyzylorda region, 23 – in Turkestan region, 5 – in Shymkent city, and 2 – in Mangistau region.

    Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 394,039 since the onset of the pandemic.

