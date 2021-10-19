Over 1.3 million Kazakhstanis vaccinated against flu – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Health Minister Alexei Tsoi touched upon the ongoing flu vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan at the Government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The flu vaccination campaign is underway. Some 1.38 million people in Kazakhstan or 54.5% of eligible population have already got their flu shots,» Minister Tsoi said at the session.

The biggest number of flu shots has been administered in seven regions of the country, including Turkestan region (85%), the cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent and Akmola and Kyzylorda regions (over 60%), Almaty city and East Kazakhstan region (over 55%).

Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 incidence rate had dropped by 17% in the past two weeks. Alexei Tsoi also revealed that given the stabilization of the epidemiological situation in the country temporary infectious facilities for COVID-19 patients were to be closed.