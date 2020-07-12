Over 1,300 beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day 1,314 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

61 people have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus in Nur-Sultan city, 396 in Almaty city, 30 in Shymkent city, 22 in Akmola region, 447 in Almaty region, 20 in Atyrau region, 54 in East Kazakhstan region, 14 in Zhambyl region, 39 in West Kazakhstan region, 64 in Karaganda region, 5 in Kostanay region, 89 in Kyzylorda region, 19 in Mangistau region, 14 in Pavlodar region, 30 in North Kazakhstan region, and 10 in Turkestan region, bringing the total number of recoveries to 33,814.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Kazakhstan has recorded 58,253 cases of the coronavirus infection. The virus has killed 264 people nationwide.