Over 1,300 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,302 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region has reported almost half of the last day’s COVID-19 recoveries – 579. Coming in second is Almaty city with 198 patients who recovered from the novel coronavirus. North Kazakhstan region rounds out the top 3 with 135 COVID-19 recoveries.

93 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, 75 – in Nur-Sultan city, 70 – in Akmola region, 45 – in West Kazakhstan region, 33 – in Karaganda region, 28 – in Almaty region, 19 – in Atyrau region, 8 – in Mangistau region, 7 – in Turkestan region, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 – in Kostanay region, and 2 – in Shymkent city.

In total, 136,365 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.