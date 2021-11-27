EN
    11:07, 27 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 1,300 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,311 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, pushing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 933,107 countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Kostanay region posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 311. COVID-19 recoveries climbed to the second highest number 291 in Pavlodar region. Coming in third is Karaganda region with 147 COVID-19 recoveries.

    Almaty city and Akmola region reported 89 and 88 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

    77 patients made full recoveries in East Kazakhstan region, 61 – in Nur-Sultan city, 60 – in Almaty region, 50 – in North Kazakhstan region, 36 – in Shymkent city, 32– in Atyrau region, 22 – in Turkestan region, 17 – in Aktobe region, 17 - in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in Mangistau region.


