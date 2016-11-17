Over 1,300 healthcare facilities built across Kazakhstan in 25 years – Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has built and commissioned 1,312 healthcare facilities including 8 research medical centres, 32 specialized medical centres, 176 hospitals, 144 outpatient hospitals, 907 outpatient clinics and 45 specialized healthcare facilities (blood centres, morbid anatomy bureau etc.)

As the press service of the Healthcare and Social Protection Ministry informs, 87% of the country’s healthcare facilities provide primary emergency care.

The country has opened the National Research Centre of Maternity and Child, the Republican Children’s Rehabilitation Centre, the Republican Diagnostics Centre, the National Neurosurgery Centre, the National Cardiac Surgery Centre, the National Research Centre for Oncology and Transplantation etc.

In the fulfillment of the Presidential instructions outlined in his Addresses to the Nation as of 2007 and 2011, the Ministry has implemented “Construction of 100 Schools, 100 Hospitals” project and is now accomplishing the project on “Construction of 350 out-patient clinics, rural health stations and outpatient hospitals” to the amount of 360bln tenge.

441 healthcare facilities have been built countrywide as of November 1, 2016: 19 in Akmola region, 26 in Aktobe region, 48 in Almaty region, 31 in Atyrau region, 32 in East Kazakhstan region, 32 in Zhambyl region, 21 in West Kazakhstan region, 31 in Karaganda region, 20 in Kostanay region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Mangistau region, 23 in Pavlodar region, 8 in North Kazakhstan region, 66 in South Kazakhstan region, 12 in Almaty and 9 in Astana cities.

65 more facilities are under construction now, 26 of which will be put into operation by the end of the year, and 39 will be finished in 2017.

Together with the Kazakh-British University, the Ministry has started to elaborate “Healthcare infrastructure development plan for regions and medical treatment provision” information system.

The Ministry plans to apply PPP, beneficial ownership and privatization principles to develop healthcare infrastructure.