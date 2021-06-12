Over 1,300 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,387 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan – 292. Almaty city added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 221. Coming in third is Karaganda region with 195 COVID-19 recoveries.

105 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region, 99 – in West Kazakhstan region, 97 – in East Kazakhstan region, 76 – in Shymkent city, 61 – in Aktobe region, 53 – in Pavlodar region, 40 – in Akmola region, 40 – in Almaty region, 35 – in Turkestan region, 35 – in Mangistau region, 24 – in Atyrau region, 9 – in Kyzylorda region, and 5 – in Zhambyl region.

Since the start of the pandemic 375,457 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.