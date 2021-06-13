Over 1,300 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,374 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan – 348. Coming in second is Almaty city with 230 COVID-19 recoveries. Karaganda region is ranked third with 180 people who beat novel coronavirus. Shymkent city is fourth with 161 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Fifth is Atyrau region with 134 patients who beat the novel coronavirus.

62 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 54 – in North Kazakhstan region, 44 – in Akmola region, 43 – in Almaty region, 31 – in West Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Mangistau region, 23 – in Pavlodar region, 14 – in Turkestan region, 12 – in Kyzylorda region, 9 – in Kostanay region, and 3 – in Aktobe region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 376,831 since the onset of the pandemic.