Over 1,392 million pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The Saudi Directorate General for Passports has announced that 1,392,739 pilgrims, arrived in Saudi Arabia until yesterday, a decrease of 13,297 pilgrims, compared to the same period last year.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the directorate said that the number of pilgrims arriving by air reached 1,301,912, while pilgrims arriving by land and sea reached 75,106 and 15,721 respectively, WAM reports.