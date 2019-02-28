Over 1.4 million Kazakhstanis partaking in Day of Gratitude events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of various ethnic groups and the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Qazaq Yeline Myn Alghys! ("A Thousand Thanks to the Kazakh People") Monument in Astana. This event symbolizes the gratitude of people to the Kazakh nation for the support during the deportation and repressions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"For the fourth time, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Gratitude approved by the Decree of the Head of State. We celebrate the Day of Gratitude to express respect to the Kazakh people, all ethnic groups of Kazakhstan, that became friends in the Kazakh land and built a new Kazakhstan. We remember the years of repressions, the years of deportations, when, owing to the national code of the Kazakh people, despite difficult times, tens and hundreds of thousands of lives of the displaced people were saved in the land of Kazakhstan, and this land became a new Homeland for them," said Leonid Prokopenko, Deputy Chairman of the Assembly.



He pointed out that in this way, representatives of various ethnic groups thank the Kazakh people all over Kazakhstan. Leonid Prokopenko also informed what events dedicated to the Day of Gratitude would be held in Astana.







"This year the program of events covers two days. Today we begin with laying flowers - all ethnic groups in Kazakhstan are laying flowers at the Qazaq Yeline Myn Alghys monuments across the country. At the same time, a charity marathon dedicated to the Day of Gratitude is underway at the Kazakh Radio. Tomorrow we will start the day with a charity event at the Astana Friendship House, and, then, an exhibition dedicated to koumiss at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation because the Kazakh dishes of kurt and koumiss rescued many displaced persons when they were ill," Leonid Prokopenko added.







In turn, Vladimir Bozhko, Deputy Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, who also participated in the event, shared his opinion.





"This holiday symbolizes the gratitude of all the ethnic groups to the Kazakh people, which, extending mercy, accepted representatives of various ethnic groups as relatives. Despite all the difficulties, the exiles and deported found shelter in Kazakhstan, a new life here thanks to the hospitality of the Kazakh people. In the most biting frosts, they were warmed by the Kazakhs' heartfelt attitude towards them. That is why the gratitude of the displaced to the Kazakh people is infinite," the deputy underlined.



Nearly 1,570 various cultural events dedicated to the Day of Gratitude will be held in 3,527 settlements in Kazakhstan. More than 1.4 million people are participating.