Over 1.4 thou Almaty citizens receive COVID-19 vaccines in past 24 hrs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,435 people have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 1,737 - the second jab in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty city has reported 79 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, including 77 symptomatic and two asymptomatic ones, the city’s public health office said.

The city’s hospitals have discharged 136 and admitted 73 people over the past day. 813 people, including 25 kids, are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals, 90 are in intensive care units, 18 – on artificial lung ventilation, 42 – on invasive lung ventilation, and 20 – on high flow devices in the city.

As of today, 1,537 citizens of Almaty with COVID-19, including 1,468 with mild and moderate symptoms and 69 without symptoms, are under observation of the mobile teams of primary health care and the Telemedicine Center.

Since February 1, 2021, a total of 1,003,255 people have been administered one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 and 941,821 – two jabs in the city. Of the total number of vaccinated people, 121,195 are persons over 60 years old.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.