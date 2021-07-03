Over 1,400 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,453 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan – 470. Karaganda region added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 257. Coming in third is West Kazakhstan region with 158 COVID-19 recoveries.

102 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, 94 – in Atyrau region, 65 – in Shymkent city, 61 – in East Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Aktobe region, 35 - in Kostanay region, 33 – in Mangistau region, 32 – in Akmola region, 29 – in Almaty region, 27 – in Pavlodar region, 17 – in Kyzylorda region, 15 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Turkestan region, and 11 – in North Kazakhstan region.

Since the start of the pandemic 399,279 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.