Over 1,400 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,449 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in Almaty city again – 404. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 388 COVID-19 recoveries. Almaty region is ranked third with 146 people who beat novel coronavirus.

97 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 92 – in West Kazakhstan region, 62 – in Akmola region, 49 – in Pavlodar region, 41 – in East Kazakhstan region, 33 – in Atyrau region, 29 – in Shymkent city, 28 – in North Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Zhambyl region, 22 – in Aktobe region, 14 – in Kostanay region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Turkestan region, and 5 – in Mangistau region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 229,538 since the onset of the pandemic.