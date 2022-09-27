Over 1,410 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for coronavirus and pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,413 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia in Kazakhstan to date, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

Of them, 1,292 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. 121 patients have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia. 130 patients are in hospitals, and 1,283 are at home care.

The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious, five patients are critically ill, and two more are on life support.