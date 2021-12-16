EN
    12:23, 16 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 1.5 thou people receive Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – In total, over 1.5 thousand residents have been given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 1,542 residents of the region. Of these, 80 are pregnant women, 813 nursing mothers, and 649 teenagers at the age of 12-18.

    As earlier reported Tengiz oilfield has seen no COVID-19 cases for the nine straight days.


