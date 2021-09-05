Over 1,500 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 94,158 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of September 5, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 20,777 patients are staying at hospitals, while 73,381 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,537 patients are in critical condition, 420 are in extremely severe condition and 220 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 4,568 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 812,999 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 716,645 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.