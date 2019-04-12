EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:36, 12 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Over 1,500 international observers expected at presidential election in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 1,500 international observers are expected to come to Kazakhstan for the June 9 snap presidential election, Kazinform learnt from the Central Election Commission member Zauresh Baimoldina.

    ‘The accreditation of observers will begin after approval of a relevant resolution of the CEC,' she said.

    ‘By tradition, there are the missions of the ODIHR/OSCE, PACE, Council of Europe, CIS, SCO, CSTO, TurkPA etc.' she added.

    According to her, the invitations will be sent to all the international organizations which organize their missions. 'We cannot say now the exact number of observers from foreign countries and international organizations. We expect, there will be more than 1,000 observers, maximum 1,600-1,700," Zauresh Baimoldina noted.

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!