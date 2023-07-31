Over 1,500 killed in traffic accidents in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded a decrease in the road accident incidence rate over the past eight years. At the same time the death toll is rising, Kazinform reports.

Since the beginning of the year there were over 5,400 road traffic accidents in Kazakhstan, head of the informatization, digitalization, and protection of information resources of the legal statistics and special records of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan Didar Bultanov said. It is 11% less as compared to the first six months of the previous year. The accidence rate decrease is seen throughout Kazakhstan but for four regions. Road traffic accidents increased in the city of Astana as well as in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions.

Almaty leads with 1,241 car crashes that occurred in the first half of the year in Almaty injuring 1,369 people. Then comes Almaty region with 602 and Zhambyl region with 455 road accidents. The traffic accidents recorded in the three regions constitute 40-50% of all countrywide road crashes. The most fatal crashes were reported on the main international and national traffic arteries. Since last January 1 to June 30, 2022, road accidents claimed the lives of 1,500 people in Kazakhstan.