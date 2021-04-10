Over 1,500 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,511 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours in Kazakhstan, raising the total number of recoveries to 232,835, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of recoveries was registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 587. Coming in second is Almaty city with 242 COVID-19 recoveries. Almaty and West Kazakhstan region reported 119 COVID-19 recoveries each.

84 people made full recoveries in Karaganda region, 79 – in Aktobe region, 53 – in Akmola region, 50 – in Pavlodar region, 39 – in East Kazakhstan region, 38 – in Atyrau region, 23 – in Kostanay region, 21 – in Shymkent city, 16 – in North Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Turkestan region, 11 – in Mangistau region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, and 7 – in Zhambyl region.