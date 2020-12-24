Over 1,500 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,553 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Four areas in Kazakhstan have reported three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries. East Kazakhstan region added a whooping number of 735 COVID-19 recoveries alone. 270 COVID-19 patients have beat the virus. Kostanay and Akmola regions have added 156 and 105 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

83 patients have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, 75 – in Pavlodar region, 39 – in West Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Karaganda region, 21 – in Almaty region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 9 – Aktobe region, 8 – in Nur-Sultan city, 3 – in Shymkent city, and 3 – in Turkestan region.

In total, the COVID-19 recoveries have reached 135,063 nationwide.