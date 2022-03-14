EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:50, 14 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 1,500 state and commercial buildings damaged, Prosecutor General’s Office

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 1,500 state and commercial buildings were damaged during the January events,» Prosecutor General Berik Assylov made public at today’s plenary session of the Majilis.

    765 vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulance, police and civil vehicles, were burnt.

    Besides, damage inflicted to citizens, business and state reached many billions.

    «The key goal was to grab power,» he stressed.


    Tags:
    Almaty 2022 state of emergency
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!