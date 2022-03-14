Over 1,500 state and commercial buildings damaged, Prosecutor General’s Office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 1,500 state and commercial buildings were damaged during the January events,» Prosecutor General Berik Assylov made public at today’s plenary session of the Majilis.

765 vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulance, police and civil vehicles, were burnt.

Besides, damage inflicted to citizens, business and state reached many billions.

«The key goal was to grab power,» he stressed.