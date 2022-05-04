Over 1,500 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,594 people are still treated for the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

68 COVID-19 patients are treated at hospitals, while there are also 1,526 at-home care COVID-19 patients.

15 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and one COVID-19 patient is on life support.

On Tuesday, Kazakhstan reported only three new cases of the coronavirus infection, which were added in Almaty city and Almaty region.

It bears to remind that over 9.2 million people in Kazakhstan have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.