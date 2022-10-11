Over 1.6 thsd Russians apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 192,258 Russian citizens arrived in Kyrgyzstan from January to September 2022, Nursultan Sardarbekov, director of the Population Registration Department under the Ministry of Digital Development told at a press conference at Kabar Agency, KABAR reports.

«Last year, over 9 months, 385 citizens of the Russian Federation applied for citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic, of which 226 received the citizenship. Over the same period of this year, 1,631 Russians applied, and 603 received citizenship,» he said.

Also, the Ministry of Digital Development reported that since the beginning of this year, 22,521 foreign citizens have been assigned personal identification numbers (PIN) in Kyrgyzstan.

PIN is an individual number assigned by registry offices to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, including newborn children, foreign citizens, stateless persons once and retained by these persons throughout their lives without change.

The PIN is indicated in all the main documents proving the identity of a citizen.

















Photo: en.kabar.kg