Over 1,600 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,607 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, – 485. Karaganda region, added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 225. Coming in third is Almaty city with 182 COVID-19 recoveries.

155 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Akmola region, 93 – in Atyrau region, 85 – in Kyzylorda region, 84 – in West Kazakhstan region, 81 – in Almaty region, 67 – in Aktobe region, 48 – in East Kazakhstan region, 37 – in Turkestan region, 23 – in North Kazakhstan region, 16 – in Mangistau region, 13 – in Pavlodar region, 12 – in Kostanay region, and 1 – in Shymkent city.

Since the start of the pandemic 278,584 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.